IN PICTURES: ‘Fantastic’ Medieval fundraiser

Hundreds of people turned out to support an animal welfare charity based near Spilsby when it held its latest Medieval-themed fundraiser.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre once again turned back the clock to the Middle Ages on Sunday with its Medieval Tournament event.

In featured Medieval-inspired demonstrations, flying displays with birds of prey, archery, all in keeping with the theme, but also other attractions, such as exotic animals.

Several hundred people attended the event, travelling from as far afield as Scunthorpe, Nottinghamshire, and Derbyshire.

Manager Terena Bolam labelled the turnout as ‘fantastic’ and spoke of the importance of such events to the volunteer-run centre.

She said: “The events are critical. They are absolutely a major fundraiser to keep us going. We are struggling. We are in a critical state, so everything relies on these events to help us out.”

The funds join more than £1,300 raised through a recently held crowdfunder on JustGiving.com (www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keepnorthcoteopen), which reached its target of £1,000 through public donations in a matter of days.

Terena paid tribute to all those who supported Sunday’s event.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came and supported the day and to all of our volunteers who we couldn’t do this event without,” she said. “We hope that people enjoyed their day. We try our best here on limited time because we never have enough voluntary help. Everything is always a rush. We spend a lot of hours until late at night, setting up, trying to tidy up in order to put these events on and obviously maintaining the horses, so we really do appreciate people coming along.”

l The centre’s next fundraiser is a Horses Through the Ages event on Sunday, June 24, at 10.30am.