IN PICTURES: Family Fun Weekend a ‘terrific success’ at Skegness museum

A long weekend of family fun has raised more than £1,000 for a Skegness museum.

The Village Church Farm held the event over the Early May Bank Holiday Weekend.

It featured classic cars, rides, games, a tea room, tombola, raffles, charity stalls, Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, County Linx Radio, and on the Saturday, an evening of live musical entertainment.

Trevor Monahan, from the Village Church Farm, said: “A great effort from Robin Hickson (from the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club, who volunteered to organise the event) and family and our volunteers made our May Day weekend a terrific success, raising over £1,200 to support Lincolnshire’s only open-air museum stay open.”

* There will be more fundraising fun at the museum this weekend with a 1940s event.