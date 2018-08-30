In pictures: Animal charity fundraiser a hit, but more help still needed

Hundreds of people turned out when an animal welfare charity near Spilsby held its latest fundraiser.

The event last Sunday at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre featured a range of attractions, many inspired by the medieval era, including skill at arms, falconry, and archery.

Terena Bolam, who runs the centre with the help of volunteers, said the event raised about £2,000 for the charity and attracted glowing reviews.

However, concern remains for the state of the centre’s finances. Visitor numbers have been ‘low’ this summer, Terena said, and the heatwave has meant the centre has had to start using its winter hay supplies due to poor grass growth.

There will be a chance to help at a crafts fair at the site on Saturday, September 8, from 11am to 3pm. Entry 50p.