Improvement works for Coastal Country Park car park

Car parking improvements at Sandy Lane, Anderby Creek, are set to start later this month.

The improvement works will be carried out as part of ongoing investment in the Coastal Country Park by Lincolnshire County Council, and will also see the access road resurfaced and the roundabout improved to help access.

The overspill grass car park will be formalised and will have 51 marked spaces and two designated disabled bays.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “These works are part of our ongoing investment in the Country Park, and will help improve both the environment and visitor experience – allowing better access and more places to park.

“Lincolnshire construction firm Lindum has been selected to do the works and I look forward to seeing it completed ready for the influx of visitors in the summer season.”

Lindum social value manager Helen Bedford said the contract has been secured using the Scape Regional Construction framework.

She said: “We are delighted to have been selected as contractor and are working with the council to leave a legacy which lasts beyond the end of our construction work on site.

“We are exploring the option of adding some kind of information board or notice board, which could be used to show the history of this popular visitor spot or perhaps used to display community information.

“As part of the project, we will be using our own Lincolnshire-based workforce and calling on the assistance of the local supply chain and local suppliers where possible.”

The project is set to be completed by the end of March 2019, and access to the Country Park will be maintained throughout the works period.

To find out more about the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/coastalcountrypark