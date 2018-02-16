Images captured in Skegness but almost lost forever form exhibition to launch new season at theatre

‘Beautiful images’ that were almost lost forever are to go on show tonight to launch the new season at a Skegness theatre.

The photographs from a collection discovered by the Embassy Gallery curator John Byford will form part of the evening’s celebrations.

Skegness ‘royalty’ will be among those who have been invited to view the ‘Patience’ exhibition in the gallery, ahead of a performance of the West End show ‘Be Bop A Lula’.

Mr Byford explained he discovered the photographs during a walk through town.

He said: “Back in 1999, whilst walking along Drummond Road, in Skegness, I was drawn to an original black-and- white photograph of a beautiful lady, entitled ‘Patience’ in a junk shop window.

“The image, along with several hundred negatives, photos, photographic equipment and more personal items were being offered for sale as part of a house clearance after Alec Manning’s death.

“As a photographer myself, I realised that many of the images were not only beautiful works of art, but an important social/historical document that should be preserved and I was horrified to learn the items would have been thrown away had no interest been shown.”

The photographs on show at the gallery are part of a collection of 1,000 images.

Mr Byford said: “Most of the images have never been seen before today, with only a handful ever being printed for exhibitions back in the 1950’s.”

Ahead of the performance of the West End show ‘Be Bop A Lula’, Brendan Bugg. theatre marketing officer, said: “A new season is always a hugely exciting time at this wonderful venue.

“A whole host of exciting productions and shows will hopefully entice thousands of people through the doors of the theatre over the coming months.”