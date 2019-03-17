If you go down to the woods... take a book

Every picture really did tell a story when Skegness Eco Centre hosted World Book Day and Pancake Day events in the woods.

The celebrations were held as part of the National Lottery funded Flourishing Families project.

The Mini Makers Club enjoying Pancake Day and World Book Day at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-191103-172249001

The Mini Makers’ Club, which meets in the woods every Tuesday for make-and-take-home craft activities, enjoyed ‘al fresco’ pancakes.

Forest Tots parent and toddler group dressed as their favorite story book characters and shared books together.

Tracey Sherwood, who organised the events, commented: “It was such a wonderful bonding experience for parents/grandparents and their children.

“We even did a story book character scavenger hunt in the woods, with a womble waiting for photos - kindly donated by the Hildreds Centre.

“Every child took home a lovely new book starting them off on a life-long love of reading.

“Spending time together as a family, making treasured memories, is what Flourishing Families is all about. I’ve worked in education for over 20 years and I am so passionate about getting children to learn outdoors.

“I would love more local under fives and their grown-ups to get involved.”

To find out more call 07544177737.

