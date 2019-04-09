A man accused of murdering grandmother Caroline Fisher today (Tuesday) told a jury that he never intended to either kill or seriously injure her.

Leon Wadsworth, giving evidence to the jury at Lincoln Crown Court, said he became involved in violence outside the Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells to stop an attack on his partner’s cousin Hayley Fletcher.

Wadsworth said his partner Lacey Lee had earlier told him to leave the bar after an incident in which he head butted a man on the dance floor.

Outside he saw Hayley Fletcher being attacked by what he believed to be two men and a woman.

“I punched the one that was using a weapon. I thought it was a bottle. She struck Hayley on the back of the head with it. I punched to stop her.”

The prosecution say that Wadsworth head butted Michael Wilcox on the dance floor knocking him unconscious.

Later outside the club he punched Ms Fisher causing her to fall to the ground where she was kicked twice to the head by Hayley Fletcher.

Ms Fisher, 52, suffered a traumatic brain injury and was pronounced dead within hours.

The prosecution has shown the jury mobile phone footage taken by a holidaymaker which they say shows the fatal blows being delivered.

Wadsworth was asked by his barrister Andrew Campbell-Tiech “Did you intend to kill Caroline Fisher?”. He responded “No”.

He was asked “Did you intend to cause really serious injury to Caroline Fisher?” He answered “No”.

Wadsworth was then asked “Did you attack Caroline Fisher?” He replied “Yes. To stop her attacking Hayley. If she hadn’t been attacking Hayley I wouldn’t have touched Caroline Fisher.”

The jury heard that following her arrest Hayley Fletcher told police that she acted in self defence after being attacked.

In a series of interviews with officers read out to the jury Fletcher said she reacted after her hair was pulled and she was struck with a beer glass.

During the interviews Fletcher told police “I thought she was going to come for me. That’s why I kicked. I was really scared. I didn’t aim to kill her.

“I’m really and sincerely sorry for what happened to the lady in question. I mean sorry to her family and friends. I didn’t set out to harm anybody.”

Leon Wadsworth ,31, of Milnrow Road, Sheffield, and Hayley Fletcher, 31, of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, each deny the murder of Caroline Fisher on 21 July 2018. The jury has been told that Wadsworth has admitted causing actual bodily harm to Michael Wilcox.

The trial continues.