‘I’m terrified it will happen again’ - North Somercotes horse rider launches safety campaign after collision

A North Somercotes woman has launched a campaign after being hit by a car while riding her horse last weekend - which has left her ‘terrified’ to ride on public roads.

Meg Worrell-Hart, 21, was thrown from her horse, Dave - who she has owned for six years - after they were hit by a car on Marsh Road, North Somercotes, on Saturday January 20.

Injuries to Meg's horse.

Dave sustained a head injury and a suspected fracture shoulder to his shoulder, while Meg was left with a suspected fracture to her vertebrae - not to mention the traumatic effect that it has had on her confidence.

Meg, who is a groom by trade, said: “It’s completely affected both myself and Dave. He’s now wary of cars coming past and walking past stationary cars.

“I’m just completely terrified that it will happen again, and I will not be riding on the roads again if I can help it.”

Following her traumatic experience, Meg wrote a public post on Facebook - titled ‘An Open Letter To All Drivers’ - providing details of the incident and pleading with motorists to always pass horses widely, slowly and considerately when they encounter them on the roads.

Some of the damage to the car.

In the open letter, Meg described the incident as being her ‘absolute worst nightmare’.

She said: “I heard a car approaching from behind far too fast I signalled at them to slow down but they didn’t.

“As they were almost level with us Dave was spooked and reared up.

“They were far too close and coming far too fast to avoid us, we did not stand a chance.

“They hit us at roughly 45 miles per hour, I was thrown over the top of the car and landed in the road.”

Meg’s post concluded: “I can’t thank the ladies in the car behind enough for consoling me and being so kind as I was in a blind panic and in floods of tears.

“The driver was more worried about to damage to his stupid car.

“I am so angry. You have to slow down or people are going to die.”

Meg’s post soon went ‘viral’, being shared more than 60,000 times and receiving over 50,000 ‘likes’ within just three days, in addition to countless comments from well-wishers and fellow horse enthusiasts.

Meg told the Leader: The public response has been absolutely phenomenal, and the support we have received has been really good.”

Meg has now launched a new campaign page on Facebook, titled ‘Kill your speed. Not my horse’, which has already attracted hundreds of fans from across Lincolnshire and beyond. On this page, Meg will be providing regular updates about Dave’s recovery.

Lincolnshire Police have said they have recorded the collision between a white Nissan Qashqai and Meg’s horse, adding that the rider and driver have exchanged details and that it was now ‘a matter for their insurance companies’

If you witnessed this incident, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 186 of January 20.

This incident comes just a few months after Bethany Searby, a former reporter at our sister title, the Market Rasen Mail, spoke of her own terrifying near miss with a passing truck while riding her horse in the Lincolnshire Wolds, which could have easily ended in disaster.

Meanwhile, as reported previously, Megan Koss and Emily Castledine from Louth will ride their horses all the way to Loch Ness in May to raise awareness for equestrian safety. Follow their story at www.facebook.com/louth2lochness