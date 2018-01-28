Hunt out treasures in your attic for valuation day in Skegness

When was the last time you delved into the boxes stored in your attic?

Well, now could be the perfect time because TV antiques expert Colin Young and his team of valuers are heading to Skegness to see what treasures can be discovered among your possessions.

The Valuation Day takes place at the Embassy Centre on Saturday and is being organised by Golding Young Chartered Auctioneers.

Skegness was chosen as the perfect location for a valuation day as the firm regularly gets calls from residents who have moved to the resort and want to downsize.

Alastair Mc Phie-Meiklejon - a valuer with Golding Young Chartered Auctioneers who will also be at the day anlong with jewellery specialist Kirsty Young - said they were looking forward to discovering more treasures in the area.

He said: “There’s a fantastic array of antiques and modern collectables in Skegness.

“Many people move to the area and realise they don’t need so much stuff - and that is when they call us.

“One of the most interesting finds in Skegness was a horse racing trophy dated late 19C with Indian connections which was valued at £600. It was a massive surprise for the owner because it had been at the bottom of a box for 10 years.”

The Valuation Day takes place from 10am to 4pm. Residents will have the option to send a valued item to auction.