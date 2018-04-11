Hunt for third suspect after armed police arrest men following robbery in Skegness

Armed police swooped on a Skegness car park after cash was stolen from a cyclist who thought he had seen a group of men with a weapon.

Police received a call at 4,43pm yesterday from a man in his 50’s who said he had been a victim of a robbery.

The cyclist fled the Robin Hood Road car park dropping £110, which was stolen by three suspects.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said two of the men had been arrested but ‘work is ongoing’ to trace the third man.

The statement read: “It is believed that there were three suspects who were in a black Vauxhall Astra.

“The victim was told to remain where he was but believing he had seen a weapon, started to cycle away from the suspects and he dropped £110 which was stolen.

“This happened in the car park in Robin Hood Road and the victim was wearing a red coat with black trousers.

“We deployed firearms officers to the scene as a precaution and arrested two men.

“A weapon has been recovered and work is ongoing to trace a third suspect.”

Anyone with information that could help the police is asked to contact them by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 277/10, or calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 277 of 10 April, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They can also be contacted online at crimestoppers-uk.org.