Hundreds visit first art exhibition at new observatory at Chapel Point

The first art exhibition at the new North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point has had a very busy bank-holiday weekend.

Staged by Lincolnshire Time and Tide Bell Community Interest Company, the #200Fish exhibition opened last week and runs until Monday, September 3.

Over 200 artists have come together in a unique collaboration to represent the over two hundred species of fish in the North Sea.

With painting and sculpture, they seek to raise awareness and spark conversations about the state of our seas.

A hardback book, ‘#200Fish The Book’ ISBN 978-1-9164465-0-2 was published on 22nd August 2018, price £20. In full colour, it illustrates all the artworks exhibited, the largest collection of art inspired by the fish of the North Sea. Texts by the artists provide factual information and creative responses, combining science, poetry and even a couple of recipes.

Most of the art works are for sale, many by on-line auction, to raise money for future art projects.

The #200Fish exhibition is open from 10am to 6pm daily. Admission is Free.

More information at www.bit.ly/TimeandTideBell