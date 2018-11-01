Hundreds of handmade poppies go on display at Skegness church for Armistice milestone

A Skegness church is marking 100 years since the end of the First World War with a special display featuring hundreds of handmade poppies.

The exhibition at St Matthew’s Church, in Lumley Avenue, was unveiled last Friday following several months’ work.

Church warden Stewart Whitehead with a tower of poppies.

It includes about 750 poppies made by the church’s sewing and knitting group, as well as some donated by members of the community.

Alongside them are pieces of art (set to be sold in aid of the Royal British Legion and the church), information displays, and a memory board.

The group is run by Carol Holden, wife of the church’s Rev Richard Holden, Angela Baxter, and Kathleen Warren.

James Warren, church member and husband to Kathleen, described their work as ‘poignant’, saying: “It makes the hairs on the back of your next stand up.”

Handmade poppies are available to buy in aid of the Royal British Legion and church funds.