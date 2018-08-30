Hundreds go back to the Middle Ages

Hundreds of people turned out at Skegness’ Village Church Museum when the attraction welcomed back the Knights of Skirbeck for three days of medieval-themed fun.

The popular, Boston-based re-enactment group staged their latest event at the site in Church Road South over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Jake Firth with Roy Brown and dog Milo.

Visitors were treated to a showcase of both military and civilian life from centuries ago.

Museum manager Trevor Manohan said the event went ‘very well’ and the troupe have already been booked for another long weekend for the same time next year.

“People come back just to see them,” he said.

Next month, the themed weekends continue with a Wild West event on October 6 and 7.