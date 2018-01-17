Hundreds flock to jobs fair at Butlins in Skegness

Employees say they are one big family - and today hundreds of people headed for the Butlins Recritment Fair in Skegness wanting to join them.

Over 100 jobs were on offer across 42 different roles - and many hopefuls turned up early to get ahead of the game.

The Skyline Pavilion at Butlins in Skegness where the recruitment day was held. ANL-180117-180010001

Successful applicants will join the team of 1,350 seasonal workers, 900 of them working 52 weeks a year.

The event in the Skyline Pavilion was organised by HR operations manager Sally Dowling and included ‘have a go’ sessions so applicants could get a real feel for what it is like to work for one of the biggest employers along the coast.

“We are delighted with the response,” said Sally. “There hasn’t been a recruitment day like this for a few years.

“It’s a great way for people to see what we do, especially those who are local as there are still many who have never been to Butlins.”

Job hopefuls talk to staff at Butlins in Skegness about the opportunities on offer. ANL-180117-180050001

Among those experiencing what it might be like to work behind the bar was 20-year-old Jo Richardson of Skegness.

He made a mock Brazilian Breeze cocktail under the guidance of catering team leader Glyn Price.

Glyn said: “He did a really good job. I just watched him.”

Jo admitted he had some experience working behind the bar at the Assembly Rooms in Boston - but saidf he was impressed by what he had seen at the recruitment fair.

“I’ve been really impressed with what I have seen. There’s a good atmosphere and I really hope I get a job.”

