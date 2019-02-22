‘How sweet it is’ in VIP lounge

Upstairs at the Embassy and its new VIP entertaining area was formerly opened to the public as the Skegness theatre raised the curtain on its 2019 season.

Invited guests enjoyed relaxing in the VIP area while the public was able to see the third-floor area at the Embassy Theatre for the first time.

Upstairs at the Embassy. ANL-190221-152742001

Formerly a redundant space, the venue’s operators the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture worked with partners at East Lindsey District Council to invest £250,000 in transforming the area into a high-end bar, entertainment and luxury seating area, with a décor that transports you back to the days of sophisticated Hollywood glamour.

With guests enjoying the show – ‘The Greatest Hits of Motown - How Sweet It Is’, they were able to have interval drinks ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’.

VIP packages are available for all shows, with details available online or from the Box Office.

Upstairs at the Embassy. ANL-190221-152413001

Upstairs at the Embassy. ANL-190221-152805001