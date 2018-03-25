Housing executive cycles to Skegness as one of 50 charity challenges

A housing executive is marking his 50th year by taking on 50 challenges and fundraising activities to help LIVES and the RNLI.

Lace Housing’s Nick Chambers will be take on a mixture of team and solo pursuits to raise cash for the life-saving charities.

These include running the City of Lincoln 10K, cycling 50 miles from Lincoln to Skegness, taking on an RNLI drill and volunteering for a day at St Barnabas Hospice.

Nick, 49, said: “Each year LACE Housing selects a charity of the year to fundraise for. Over the last two years, we’re raised more than £9,475 for a number of charities including Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF) and the RNLI.

“As a charitable organisation itself, LACE Housing often works with a number of charities and third sector organisations and we’re keen to support those around us as much as we can.

“I’ve always been impressed by the dedication and passion of the team at LIVES, who respond to emergency call outs in Lincolnshire, whatever the weather. When we came to choose our charity of the year for 2018, LIVES was a clear winner.”

The funds raised throughout the year will be handed over to LIVES during the annual LACE Housing presentation and awards evening, on Friday, November 30.

Nikki Silver, CEO of LIVES, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as LACE Housing’s charity of the year.

“Every year we need to raise more than £1million from public donations to keep our volunteers on the road, so that they can be there for their neighbours when they’re needed the most. We’ve saved thousands of lives in our community, but we need support from individuals, businesses and community groups to save thousands more.

“I take my hat off to Nick, who’s planning to complete 50 challenges this year to encourage additional fundraising for us. If you see him during one of his activities – please give him some encouragement.”

Over the last 18 years, LACE Housing has raised more than £12,660 for charities such as Women’s Aid, Age UK Lincoln, Make a Wish, Action for Young Carers, Headway Lincolnshire and St Barnabas.

To donate to Nick’s campaign visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lace-housing1