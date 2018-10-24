House of fears in Skegness to boost charity

A couple who love Halloween have decorated the outside of their house to raise money for charity.

Janet and Jason Webb-Smith will be inviting trick or treaters in Trefoil Drive to donate funds to Cancer Research.

Mum Janet, whose five-year-old son Jason also loves Halloween, said there would be about 50 scary exhibits to keep passers-by on their toes.

“We chose Cancer Research because everyone knows someone who has been affected.”

If you miss the Halloween House, don’t worry. The Webb-Smiths will start their Christmas display after fright night to raise money for Cancer Research and Dravet Syndrome - a condition suffered by Janet’s sister.