Hotel in Skegness evacuated after lorry is engulfed by flames

A hotel in Skegness was evacuated after a lorry parked in the car park became engulfed by flames.

The driver of the Anglo Liners vehicle, who had been doing work in the North Shore Hotel car park, became aware the lorry was on fire after returning from a job elsewhere.

Our sources have informed us that part of the hotel was evacuated as there were cylinders on the vehicle.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that two pumps attended the scene in North Shore Road after a call to the emergency services at 6.32pm.

The tweet said: “Severe damage by fire to lorry cab and moderate damage by fire and heat to lorry contents, which included cylinders.

“Extinguished using one hose reel and ground monitor.”

The cab of the lorry that was engulfed by fire. ANL-190530-181253001

The cause of the fire is believed to be faulty electrics on diesel generator.