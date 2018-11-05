Hotel hosts free Armistice Day community lunch for veterans in Skegness

A free commemorative feast is to take place in Skegness on Armistice Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of First World War and in memory of all those who have perished in conflict.

The Armed Forces Special will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Sunday, November 11 - and will also launch this year’s Christmas Freed 1000 campaign.

On Sunday, all service men and women whether serving or retired will receive a complimentary two-course Carvery Meal, courtesy of Glyn Etheridge and Russell Sparkes, owner of the Grosvenor House Hotel, as a thank you for their service to the community, the nation and their continued support of ‘Feed 1,000”.

Announcing his retirement as Feed 1000 co-organiser, Glyn said: “After four successful years, I am pleased to offer the unique one-off offer on the fifth anniversary of ‘Feed 1,000’ and the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I to the fine men and women of our armed services as mine and Russell’s personal thanks as it will unfortunately, be my last.

“Having successfully built the event over the last five years, I feel with confidence I can hand of the reigns to Russell, who has vouched to continue with ‘Feed 1,000’ each and every year for the benefit of the community.”

Tickets will be available for the Remembrance Day Special from Monday, November 5, by calling 01754 763376 and reserving your place, stating your service name and number and the number of paying guests who will be accompanying you.

Due to expected high demand sittings will be strictly 90 minutes duration commencing at 12noon, 1:30pm, 3pm and 4:30pm and only by reservation on the above number. The fifth annual “Feed 1,000” is to be held at the hotel on December 10, 11, 12 and 13 and 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Tickets for this will be available from Monday, November 19, via your local chemists and directly from The Grosvenor House Hotel.

They cannot be reserved by telephone and will only be distributed on a first come first served basis.

Tickets are for specific dates and cannot be altered. Sittings on December 10 and 20 will be in the upstairs ballroom where disabled facilities are limited. All other sittings will be on the ground floor where full disabled access is available with all services. All daily sittings are arrival 12noon for sitting, commencing 12.30pm.

All tickets are free and include a three-course carvery dinner, live entertainment, raffle and bingo.