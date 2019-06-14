Horse centres offer refuge for pets evacuated from Wainfleet

Two horse centres are now offering a refuge for animals evacuated from Wainfleet.

A plea for help to care for residents' pets when they were evacuated yesterday evening.

It's lovely weather for ducks at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre.

As reports come in that flooding continues to affect more homes in Wainfleet, offers of help have come from Northcote Heavy Horse Centre and Hundleby Equestrian Centre should they be needed at some point.

Terena Bolam, the owner at Northcote, said "I have offered, and our details have been taken and added to the data sheet.

"No animals have come here so far.

"But our offer still stands to anyone that needs help, we will help wherever possible in these difficult times. "

If you need help, contact the centre in Sandy Lane, Spilsby on 01754 830286.

Sian Lovatt at Hundleby said: "Hundleby Equestrian Centre have two spare stables for anyone that needs them.

"All stables are warm and more importantly - dry!"

Riding lessons are going ahead though as riding arena isn’t flooded.

Contact Hundleby Equestrian Centre at Sumpter Farm, Hundleby

Call 07584047340