Honour for ‘can do’ NHS team player

A ‘can do’ NHS staff member who helps provide support for people in Skegness recovering from cardiac events has been honoured for her work.

Tracey Chapman was among those to take home a prize from Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust’s (LCHS’S) recent Celebrating Success Awards.

More than 150 nominations were received for the awards across 12 different categories.

Tracey won in the Behind the Scenes category for her role in the Caridace Rehaebilation Service in the Skegness and Louth area.

She was nominated for her role as clerical assistant to five clinical staff working in the service, being hailed an efficient all-round team player with a can do approach to work.

Tracey said: “I’m really proud to have been recognised at the Celebrating Success Awards and to have been working in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service. I am particularly proud to have been able to help drive fundraising for the service’s Charitable Fund, for which we were able to raise thousands of pounds to benefit people living in the local community who have been using the service with new equipment and educational resources.”

The 2018 event, sponsored by Cambio Healthcare UK, Sheffield Hallam University, Smith & Nephew and Frank Health, was held at Belton Woods hotel, near Grantham.

Chairman Elaine Baylis said: “I am incredibly proud to be part of the award process that recognises the achievements of our teams and individuals from across the trust. Their dedication and hard work in delivering outstanding care to patients is what makes LCHS such a great organisation.”