Homeless man stole £560 worth of electric toothbrushes in Skegness

A man who stole £560 worth of electric toothbrushes from a Skegness store had 87 previous convictions, magistrates were told.

Appearing at Boston Magistrates Court, Joseph Hood of Drummond Road, admitted stealing the items on November 2.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said he was filmed on cctv stealing the toothbrushes and was later identified by police.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said it was an ‘unsophisticated crime’ and that he had been without accommodation at the time and needed to sell them to buy food and provide himself with somewhere to live.

Hood was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £560 compensation to Boots.