Home’s Easter fun unites generations

An innovative partnership between a Skegness care home and a local primary school has continued with a session of Easter fun.

Earlier this year, we reported that Syne Hills Care Home, in Syne Avenue, had teamed up with Beacon Primary Academy to bring the older and younger generations together.

Another scene from the Easter craft session at Syne Hills Care Home.

The initiative, dubbed GAME (Generations of Active Minds Engage), involves pupils making regular visits to the care home to spend time with residents.

The second session was held recently and saw the groups craft Easter decorations together.

Cheryl Curtis, activities coordinator at the home, described the interaction between the pupils and residents as ‘natural’ and ‘lovely’.

The partnership with Beacon Primary is just one of the ways in which the home opens its doors to the community.

In the same week, older children from Skegness Academy attended the home to develop communication and related skills as part of their studies in health and social care.

Student Diana Costa, who made an Easter bonnet with a resident, said she found it to be a ‘heart-warming’ and ‘fulfilling’ experience.