Holiday apartments for over 55s in Skegness up for award

A Skegness housing development for older people, which replaced a derelict care home, has been shortlisted for an award at the Greater Lincolnshire Construction & Property Awards.

LACE Housing’s Chapman Court – officially unveiled in September 2017 – could be crowned Residential Project of the Year at a Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony on Tuesday, February 6.

The accommodation complex, situated on Scarbrough Avenue, includes 17 affordable retirement apartments and the organisation’s first holiday apartments for over 55s.

It is LACE Housing’s first development in Skegness for more than 20 years and replaces a disused care home which had become a hot spot for antisocial behaviour.

Nick Chambers, Chief Executive of LACE Housing, said: “We wanted to bring high-quality affordable housing and holiday accommodation to the coast to create a community that would combat loneliness and isolation among older people.

“Each of our developments are bespoke, but Chapman Court is particularly special as it is named in memory of the late Ron Chapman, who served the RNLI – our 2017 charity of the year – in Skegness for an impressive 39 years.”

Costing £2.1m, the development was funded with help from the Homes and Communities Agency, East Lindsey District Council, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (through the Unlocking Rural Housing Regeneration Fund) and The Herbert Sollitt Memorial Trust, and was constructed by Lincolnshire firm Lindum Group.

LACE Housing has donated office space at Chapman Court to fellow Lincs Independent Living Partnership organisation St Barnabas Hospice to support its vital work in the community.

The Greater Lincolnshire Construction & Property Awards, run by the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, are now in their third year and recognise the county’s key businesses and people in the construction and property sector.

Speaking about LACE Housing’s nomination, Nick said: “We are already receiving positive feedback from Chapman Court residents and their friends and relatives, and it’s fantastic to be nominated for an award among our peers.

“This is testament to the hard work of everyone who has helped turn our vision into a reality and made Chapman Court such a success.”

Nick will be attending the ceremony at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Tuesday 6th February.