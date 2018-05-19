Holiday apartment earns four stars

The kitchen at the apartment.
Lincolnshire specialist housing provider LACE Housing is celebrating after its first holiday apartment, located in Skegness, was awarded a four-star rating from Visit England.

The self-contained one-bedroom apartment, part of the Chapman Court development of affordable housing in Scarborough Road, is for over 55s and launched last year.

After a recent assessment from a Visit England representative, it was given an overall quality score of 82 per cent which equates to four stars.

The assessment considered all aspects of the self-catering accommodation including the exterior, public areas, and the management.

LACE Housing’s Chief Executive Nick Chambers said: “To have such prestigious third-party endorsement is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in the development and the subsequent upkeep.”