Firefighters were called to a home in Skegness where a hob was accidentally switched on.

A crew from Skegness were called to Lincoln Road at 4.43pm yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “@SkegnessFire attended a property on Lincoln Road, Skegness, where there was severe fire damage to one empty cooking tin.

“Fire was out on arrival, inspection only by Fire and Rescue. Cause - hob accidentally switched on.”