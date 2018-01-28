Hildreds plans to celebrate 30 years in Skegness

The Hildreds is to mark its 30th anniversary in Skegness with 30 local events, support for 30 charities and 30 ‘random acts of kindness’.

The shopping centre opened in 1988, after the former Hildreds hotel at the site - which dated back to the 1800s - was demolished to be replaced by the current building.

Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “This is a momentous year for Hildreds Shopping Centre, and it plans to celebrate in style, by giving back to the community that is at the heart of everything it does.

“The centre is planning on working with 30 charities and 30 businesses throughout the year, all of whom, like the Hildreds, are dedicated to improving Skegness for locals and visitors alike.

“We are also working hard to organise 30 fun packed events for the whole family to enjoy from craft days to seasonal displays - and the best thing is, it will all be free.

There will be 30 ‘random acts of kindness’ carried out throughout the year, the first of which took place earlier this month,whenAladdin from the Embassy Theatre’s Panto visited the centre to give out flashing swords to children.

Game has also provided the centre with a huge bag of computer games to give out to members of The Hildreds Kids Club who present their Loyalty Card to any of the centre staff from now until Feb ruary half term. Kids are encouraged to get them while they last.

Mr Andrews added: “Firm favourites, such as the Skegness Carnival, will also be bigger and better than ever this year, as the centre celebrates 30 years of supporting them.

Other events coming up in the next few weeks include a free Kids Club event on February 14, where children can make a Valentine’s Day card for someone special.

