High winds and torrential rain in Lincolnshire to bring risk of power cuts and transport chaos

Residents are being warned that winds of up to 65mph could hit Lincolnshire between tomorrow (September 20) evening and Friday (September 21).

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for all of Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas.

High winds are forecast along the Lincolnshire coast

The alert for severe winds is in place between 6pm tomorrow and 9am on Friday.

The Met Office warning reads: ‘An area of strong winds is likely to develop across parts of Wales and southwest England during Thursday evening before spreading further eastwards across England.

‘The strongest winds are then expected to clear into the North Sea early on Friday.

‘Most likely is that we will see gusts of 45-50 mph in a few spots inland as well as more widely around exposed coasts.

‘However, there is a small chance that stronger winds will develop in some areas with 60-65 mph gusts possible, particularly overnight into Friday across eastern England.

‘The strong winds will accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of very heavy rain in places.

‘There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches.

‘This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life.’

The yellow alert also warns of:

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties