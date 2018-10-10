Heritage group celebrates Lincolnshire Day and other Neighbourhood News

The Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group marked Lincolnshire Day last week by holding a Lincolnshire Poacher cheese and chine event.

The celebration coincided with the group’s annual Macmillan coffee morning.

The morning began with coffee and cake, followed by a cheese and chine lunch.

The Poacher Cheese was donated the by Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese Company, as well as the supply of Lincolnshire plum bread from Spilsby that accompanied it.

Before the cheese, visitors and members had enjoyed local chine or Lincolnshire sausages from Holmes’ butchers, wrapped in bread from Skegness Bakery.

The volunteers were kept busy from 10.30am to 2.30pm as more than 50 diners had booked tickets for the event.

Following the lunch, a brief illustrated talk on ‘Lincolnshire Born and Bred’ replaced the usual Monday group meeting.

The grand total raised for Macmillan Cancer Support was £463.

“The group is grateful to all who contributed to a most successful event,” a spokesman said.

Committee member Rob Price is pictured, on hand to slice the cheese.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Heritage

At the recent meeting of the Burgh le Marsh Heritage Group, members enjoyed a talk from retired Microsoft executive Ian Maber.

Ian spent part of his career introducing technology in various parts of Asia and being involved in pioneering computers in schools in the poorer areas of India.

His illustrated presentation included amusing asides showing the use of ‘fractured’ English on signs as well as an insight into the day-to-day living experiences he encountered during his time there.

The members enjoyed the variety in the content.

The next event is on Monday, October 15, and is a visit to We’ll Meet Again, a museum commemorating the Second World War based at Freiston, near Boston.

* Ladies Lite Lunch

Women of all ages are invited to Burgh Baptist Community Church, in The Causeway, Burgh le Marsh, on Saturday, October 13, at 12.30pm, to enjoy a tasty lunch and an informal health talk with Q&A by a registered nurse.

Ladies Lite Lunch is sponsored by Parish Nursing.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Free Debt Help

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information is available from Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

MUMBY

Fashion show

A fashion show is to be held at Mumby Church on Monday, October 15, at 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £4, including tea and biscuits, and available from Jean Morlini on 01507 490274, or £5 on the door.

Visitors can expect high street labels at discount prices.

Proceeds from the event will go to Mumby Craft Club and the church.

STICKFORD

* History

Stickford Local History Group will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, October 18, at 7.30pm, in Stickford Community Centre.

Robin Dennett will be giving a talk about Dennetts ice cream from the past to the present and he will be bringing samples with him.

Admission is priced at £2.50 for members and £1 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome.

* Bingo

Prize Bingo will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Monday, October 22.

Doors open at 6.45pm and play begins at 7.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to this small, friendly village bingo.

* Coffee morning

Stickford Community Centre will be the venue for a coffee morning on Friday, October 26, from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tea or coffee and cake will cost £1.

There will also be a raffle with prizes supplied by those attending the event.

All proceeds will go to Stickford Community Centre funds.

