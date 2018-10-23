Here’s how you can be PAID to appear in Rob Lowe drama Wild Bill when it films in Boston

A casting company is looking for extras to appear in ITV’s upcoming ‘Wild Bill’ drama which begins filming in Boston on November 7.

MadDog 2020 says it recruiting paid extras for the drama - which stars US actor Rob Lowe as an American cop who joins the Lincolnshire constabulary in Boston.

The agency is looking for men and women aged between 18-40 - and no experience is necessary.

The storyline of Wild Bill follows ‘high-flying’ US cop Bill Hixon who is appointed chief constable of ‘East Lincolnshire Police Force’.

Hixon, who arrives in the town with his 14 year-old daughter, is said to be escaping his recent painful past. But Bill discovers the people of Boston are ‘just as smart-mouthed, cynical and difficult to impress as he is’. ITV also describes the drama as ‘funny and dangerous in equal measure’.

Rob Lowe has commented on the role for ITV, saying his character Bill is ‘outrageously articulate’ and ‘revels in being a fish out of water’ in Boston.

Market Traders in Boston have been sent a letter by Boston Borough Council which states that the layout of the market may change on the day of filming. Traders who have a stall on the day of filming will be paid by the casting agency.

To sign up to become an extra, visit maddog2020casting.com, email info@maddog2020casting.com or call 0161 960 0035.