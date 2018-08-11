Help street dance team from Skegness get to world championships

A dance group needs your help after the qualifying for UDO world championships.

EDC are a community non profit making dance group based in Skegness, sponsored by Russ Sparkes of the Grosvenor House Hotel.

Training takes place every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the hotel with industry professional Aaron Blackmore who has danced and choreographed for many big stars, such as Little Mix. Last month they attended a UDO street dance regional qualifier competition in Stoke where they were lucky enough to place and qualify to attend and compete at the UDO world championships on Glasgow 23-27 August 23-27 . To raise the funds to get they, they have started a crowd funder page. To support them visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/let’s-get-edc-to-world-championships. Residents and businesses who would like to support them can email Kareem.ibrahim@sky.com