Help save Skegness Carnival with laughter and fun

The stage is set to give Skegness Carnival a much-needed financial boost after concerns were raised over its uncertain future.

This summer’s ‘Space’ theme carnival, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon, was launched last month.

However, the announcement came with a warning from ‘mission control’ that the event might not happen again unless more funding is found to cover the “astronomical rising running costs”.

The Space carnival will be a two-day event – with the parade on Sunday, August 11, and the Pet Show competition and the 999 day on Wednesday, August 14.

To help fund it, Gary Starr, chairman of the Carnival committee, is to open the doors of his Neverland Theatre for three fundraising productions on Saturday, March 30.

There will be two showings of the family pantomime Wizard of Oz and, for over-18s only, The Big Variety Show of music, fun and laughter.

Mr Starr said his hard-working committee’s fundraising efforts were just not enough. He said: “This situation is nothing new. In 2016 I was personally brought in to help the Carnival as it had no money and was in fear of exactly the same thing, ending.

“We as a committee managed to raise the money and save the carnival. I then took over as chairman and, in 2017, we had a well-supported Circus Theme event.

“Last year our carnival ‘Around the World’ had more support from the local community than ever, with spectacular floats being created by local groups and businesses.

“We will fight to not only keep it alive but also continue to build it year on year. So join the fight, get involved. This is your town, your community, your carnival!”

Wizard of Oz will show at 11am and 1.30pm and The Big Variety Show at 7pm. All tickets are £5. To book. visit www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk