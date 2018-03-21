Help clear beaches near Skegness of rubbish in time for Easter

Volunteers are needed to help get the coast near Skegness ready for the Easter holidays.

Two beach cleans are being planned this weekend in Skegness and Winthorpe.

Coastal Access for All volunteers will be clearing the beach of rubbish for a few hours each day – starting at the Seaview ramp on North Parade on Saturday and the View ramp in Winthorpe on Sunday.

Organiser Phil Gaskell said: “We hope as many people as possible join us to make the beaches look clean for the visitors coming at Easter.”

As usual all equipment will be provided. The activity is risk assessed and logged with the Marine Conservation Society.

Residents can also expect to see police cadets helping to clear the beach in the coming weeks.

Both of this weekend’s beach cleans take place from 10am to 12 noon.