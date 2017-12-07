Hello, hello - they are getting younger every day on the beat in Skegness

‘Officers’ are getting younger every day in Skegness.

Five new Junior Police Community School Officers have been welcomed to the front line at Beacon Primary Academy.

The Year 4 pupils received the commendation at a ceremony at the school.

Prior to their appointment, the ‘officers’ completed a comprehensive interview, which included a presentation to principal Mrs Corinna Wright, PSCO Claire Scott and class teacher, Mrs Jackie Parkins.

The children had to prepare a speech saying why they thought that they would be the ideal person to carry out this important role.

Selected children will now work alongside PCSO Scott to carry out specific tasks. They will support children on the playground, lead assemblies, promote key messages and represent the Academy in inter-school competitions.

Mrs Wright said: “We are very proud to announce that we have been accepted onto the JPSCO Scheme, which is normally completed by Year 5 or Year 6.

“All of the Year 4 children were absolutely superb when presenting their written ideas, so much so that PSCO Scott could not believe that they were not Year 6 children.”