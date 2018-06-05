Heartless thieves steal babies’ memorial bust

A couple have been left devastated after a memorial statue was stolen from their garden in Skegness.

Vera and Michael King, of Queens Road, were distressed to discover one of a pair of angels busts was missing on Sunday.

The bust is around 12 to 13 inches tall.

The statues were placed in the couple’s front garden in memory of their five babies lost during pregnancy.

Speaking to the Standard, Vera said: “It was 20 years on Saturday we lost one of our babies, and six years ago today we lost another one - so it’s pretty hard with the angel going too.

“We are so angry as it is sentimental and can’t be replaced.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The incident is believed to have taken place some time between midnight on June 1 and 11.57pm on June 3. The angel bust is around 12 to 13 inches tall. Another ornamental angel, also at the front of the property, was not taken.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 512 of June 3.