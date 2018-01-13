Heartfelt plea for family of Skegness baby fighting for his life

A heartfelt plea is being made for funding to help the family of a newborn baby who is fighting for its life.

Little Reuben Josiah Bucko was born to mum Leah three weeks early, weighing just 3.15lbs and is now being cared for at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A crowdfunding page for £5,000 to help the family has already raised more than £2,000 and on Saturday a fundraiser is taking place at the Storehouse in Skegness.

The plea on the page describes the family’s emotional journey throughout the pregnancy and how, in spite of receiving constant bad news from doctors, they still have “hope”.

It states: “At 11 weeks we celebrated the first scan. However, the doctors told us that there was far too much fluid around the baby, causing only a five per cent chance of survival.

“We were advised termination but believed that Reuben Josiah deserved a chance at life for himself....After a long induction of three to four days, Leah was rushed into an emergency C Section and Reuben Josiah Bucko was born alive against all the odds, weighing 3.15Ibs.”

Reuben Josiah is currently in the Intensive Care Unit in Leicester being closely monitored by doctors and and just reached a stable condition.

He is breathing with the help of a ventilator due to him being born premature, his heart is very large with holes in it, and doctors are still unsure whether he has Edward’s Syndrome and are awaiting results.

The page said: “We have been told that, best case scenario, Reuben Josiah will be in Leicester for the coming few months. This is obviously a massive strain on the family, living over two hours away from the hospital.

“As we have said throughout this journey so far, we believe every life is precious. Despite what the doctors have advised, we have hope”.

To donate to the fund, visit gofundme.com/reubenbucko. The fundraiser at the Storehouse takes place on Saturday from 1pm to 3.30pm.