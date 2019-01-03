Heartfelt plea after treasured ring is lost

A Skegness mum has sent out a heartfelt plea after her daughter lost a treasured ring containing her dad’s ashes.

Angel Tunstill was visiting Pilgrim Hospital in Boston around 3.15pm on Friday, December 21, when she took the ring off to wash her hands in the entrance toilets.

Angel Tunstill with her dad, Christopher Angel. ANL-190301-110840001

The gold ring contains the ashes of her dad, Christopher Angel, who died aged 46 after losing his battle with cancer in March last year. It is engraved with the words “I’ll miss you” and the dates.

Her mum, Josie Angel, who has a similar ring, said: “My daughter couldn’t tell me over Christmas because she didn’t want to upset me.

“We’ve been in touch with the hospital but no-one has handed it in.

“It has so much sentimental value and I just don’t like the thought of my husband’s ashes being lost.

“Hopefully someone picked it up and will return it. They probably thought it was just a pretty ring but it means so much to us.

“My husband was only ill for six months and Angel was only 17.

“We were all devastated as he was diagnosed in the beginning with a frozen shoulder.

“It would mean so much to get the ring back.”

If you know anything about the ring, please message Josie Angel on her Facebook page.