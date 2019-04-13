VIDEO: Family gather for dedication of Dolly's bench in Ingoldmells

A bench to be enjoyed by walkers on the promenade in Ingoldmells has been dedicated to a regular visit to the resort.

The family of Dolly Williams gathered by the Beach Ability Ingoldmells storage unit near Anchor Lane to see the bench made by Ingoldmells and Chapel Fans group member Ian Mann and toast Dolly's memory..

It was just a year ago when Dolly cut the ribbon when Beach Ability launched its beach wheelchair project. The Facebook group had raised more than £13,500 to help the elderly and disabled access the beach

There are now three beach wheelchairs and the group has plans to expand its service. Tess Price, who runs the group, said: " Dolly cut the ribbon a year ago when we launched Beach Ability but unfortunately we lost her to the Big 'C'. When one of our members, Ian Mann, offered to make the bench we thought it would be nice to dedicate it to her.

"John Ison had the plaque made and Homefields at Glenn Park donated the cushion. It's been a real community effort."

