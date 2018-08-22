Supporters praised for hospice open day success and urged to turn out for Ugly Bug/Superhero marathon event

Organisers of an open day at Boston’s Butterfly Hospice have said a big thank you to everyone who turned out to help them raise funds at the event.

And they are appealing for supporters to join their Central Park family event next week to help raise even more valuable funds.

Singer Freya at the Butterfly Hospice Open Day

Despite rain, a large number of people turned out for the open day event earlier this month, enjoying a chance to see the hospice and its gardens.

They also enjoyed live entertainment, cream teas, craft and gift stalls – and a visit by Peppa Pig.

Music included the singer Freya and the Boston Ukulele Group, and there was a chance to haggle with volunteers from the hospice’s furniture store for a selection of items they were selling at their make an offer stall.

The event raised a total of £780 for hospice funds.

The Butterfly Hospice open day

Sue Wastham, head of income generation at the Rowan Way hospice, said: ‘’ We would like to thank everyone who braved the weather and attended our open day, all the stall holders who supported the day and the entertainers who gave their time.

“Also big thanks to our volunteers for their hard work, without whom the day would not have been such a success.’’

Wednesday next week sees the Ugly Bug/Super Hero Mini Family Marathon taking place in Central Park.

The event will be raising money for the hospice and Boston Body Hub.

Tiny the sheep was one of the attractions at the event

Those taking part can dress as their favourite bug or super hero and will complete four laps around the park.

The cost is £2.50 per person and everyone taking part receive a medal. The event starts at 1.3opm and includes a fancy dress competition and face painting.

Registration forms are available from Butterfly Hospice Shops or Boston Body Hub on Wide Bargate.

The Butterfly Hospice - based in Rowan Way, Boston - was opened by Princess Anne in 2011 and serves a wide area in south-east Lincolnshire

It needs £500,000 a year to provide free 24-hour palliative care and holistic support to patients and their families.