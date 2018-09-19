Skegness Hospital: Work to begin on £190,000 project to improve palliative care

A £190,000 project to improve palliative care for patients and their familes at Skegness Hospital is to get underway next month.

The work will see improvements made to three palliative care rooms, a communal area and outside spaces.

This will include creating three private suites, each with their own bedroom, outside courtyard area, sitting room and en-suite bathroom where patients can spent time with their loved ones.

The work is being made possible thanks to a £140,000 donation from the Skegness Hospital League of Friends, and an additional £50,000 from public donations to Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s Charitable Funds.

Scarbrough Ward manager Nicola Parker explained: “This is a very exciting project for Skegness. We are incredibly proud of the care that we provide here and know the whole palliative care experience we can offer can be taken to the next level by improving the environment. We want to create a supportive and dignified place for both patients and their families through a very difficult and precious time in their lives.

“There is no second chance to get palliative care right, which makes this project even more important.”

Work will begin in October, with each suite designed to create a homely environment, including specialist lighting and visual panels.

Palliative care will continue to be available at the hospital while the improvement works are carried out.

Nicola added: “We are very grateful for the continued generous support of the hospital’s League of Friends volunteers and the Skegness community, without whom this project would not be possible.

“However, this is just the beginning of our vision for Skegness and we are still raising funds to create the outdoor spaces around the rooms for families and patients to be able to sit outside and enjoy.

“We look forward to our next fundraising events, including a Christmas fair at the hospital on December 1.”

l If you can help with organising fundraising events for Skegness Hospital’s palliative project, or if you would like to make a donation, contact Nicola and the ward team on 01754 613503.