Pilgrim Hospital workers make shortlist in trust’s annual staff awards

Staff at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital are among those to have been shortlisted for an honour in this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff Awards.

This year, the awards attracted more than 600 nominations – recognising the colleagues who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.

Now, all nominations have been considered and the shortlist for each award chosen.

In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire’s hospitals have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 11 categories.

Everyone shortlisted will be invited to the awards evening, along with their nominator. The event will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Thursday, May 2.

Trust chairman Elaine Baylis said: “The huge amount of nominations we receive every year is a great testament to the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm our staff have for caring for the people of Lincolnshire.

“The Staff Awards are such a great way to recognise and celebrate all of our achievements and successes and everyone should be very proud to have been shortlisted.”

The nominees are:

GREAT PATIENT EXPERIENCE AWARD

Hugh Greenaway, Staff Nurse, Ward 7A, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Nikki Hakes, Nursery Nurse, Rainforest Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Angie Ellis and team, Urology, County Hospital, Louth

Pamela Beattie, Chaplain, Lincoln County Hospital

CHAIR’S COMPASSION AND RESPECT AWARD

Susan Price, Senior Physiotherapy Assistant, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Intensive care unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Jacqui Trueman, Respiratory Nurse, Lincoln County Hospital

Hanna Tidder, Team Lead Occupational Therapist, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

UNSUNG HERO - NON CLINICAL

Natasha Holman, Secretary, Stroke Unit, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Michael Foreman, Quality and Safety Officer, Lincoln County Hospital

Natasha Gross, Practice Learning Admin Officer, Lincoln County Hospital

Pamela Beattie, Chaplain, Lincoln County Hospital

UNSUNG HEROES – CLINICAL

Aurora SanzTorres, Consultant Oncologist, Lincoln County Hospital

Chris Williams, Housekeeper, Ingham Suite, Lincoln County Hospital

Linda Brackenbury, Healthcare Support Worker, Chemotherapy Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Marguerite Close, Physiotherapist, Grantham and District Hospital

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

Charlotte Pankhurst, Bereavement Centre, Lincoln County Hospital

Ruth Stephenson, Carlton Coleby, Lincoln County Hospital

Pat Hiley, Chemotherapy Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Paul Cartwright, Rose Doughty, Simon Clayton, Liz Peachman, Anne Hunter, Chaplaincy

SERVICE IMPROVEMENT, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH

Dr Gurdip Samra, Associate Medical Director, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Birth Choice clinic team - Sandra Pygott, Jane Dalton, Beverly Pearson, Miss Sucheta Jindal, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Dr Julie Clarke, Consultant Community Paediatrician, Grantham and District Hospital

Sharon Kidd, Patient Experience Manager, Grantham and District Hospital

TEAM OF THE YEAR - NON CLINICAL

Helen Woods and Philippa Womble, PALS team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Communications and engagement team, Trustwide

Facilities admin team, Lincoln County Hospital

Finance, procurement and contracting team, Trustwide

TEAM OF THE YEAR – CLINICAL

Greetwell Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Peer-to-peer flu vaccinators - Laura Gibb, Sam McCarthy-Phull, Yvonne Ryan, Jayne Wiltshire, Ken Ridley, Kathy Monaghan, Kaye Coupland, Hazel Kimm, Andrea Mcleod, Tracey Lenton, Rheinallt Morgan, Daneil Overton, Rachel Carritt, Bicki Ripley, Iona Brown, Marie Storey, Sarah-Jane Smith, Ashley Farrer, Jennifer Thompson, Pauline Marsden, Trustwide

Theatre team, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Dixon Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

EXTRA MILE – CLINICAL

Kat Mayer, Sister, Navenby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Angie Ellis , Mr Haradikar Varadaraj and specialist nurses, Urology, Lincoln County Hospital

Judy Bogg, Housekeeper, Lancaster Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Beverley Gambles, Macmillan Cancer Information Facilitator, Lincoln County Hospital

EXTRA MILE - NON CLINICAL

Lance Kirk, Chargehand Porter, Grantham and District Hospital

Jason Lindsay, Data Coordinator, Lincoln County Hospital

Janice Joyce, Clerical Administrator, Outpatients, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Wayne McIntosh, Facilities Manager, Lincoln County Hospital

OUTSTANDING LEADER

Terri Reeve, Sister, A&E, Lincoln County Hospital

Karen Sleigh, Head of 2021 Change Programme, Trustwide

Cindy Devlin, Sister, Daycase/Pre-assessment, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Catherine Havard, Hospital at Night Site Lead, Grantham and District Hospital

The awards are entirely funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which the trust gives its thanks.

Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact staffawards@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.