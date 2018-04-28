Lincolnshire health trust welcomes new non-executive director

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) has welcomed a new-non executive with more than 25 years leadership experience.

Tom Dannatt has been appointed to the trusts board for a two year term.

He is currently employed as group director of finance and commercial for the Lincoln College Group.

Tom has also worked across further education, sixth form provision and the university sector, leading in strategic financial management, estates and infrastructure, risk management, corporate governance and international development.

Tom is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Fellow of the Institute of Leadership and Management and a Member of the Institute of Directors.

He has also held several voluntary roles, contributing to a number of local community projects.

Speaking on his new position, Tom said: “It is a great privilege to join the Trust Board at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

“I look forward to getting to know and working with teams to support the development and delivery of excellent services across the county.”

Tom has been appointed until March 31, 2020,and he has declared no political activity in the last five years.

LCHS’s Trust Board Chair, Elaine Baylis, added: “We are delighted to welcome Tom to the board.

“The role of our non-executive directors is to scrutinise and challenge our quality, finance and performance.

“They bring valuable knowledge and experience from within their individual fields of expertise, alongside proven leadership ability.

“Tom’s combination of private and public sector experience is a valuable asset to our team.”