Family gives thanks for care in final days

A family has paid tribute to a ‘marvellous’ ward at Skegness Hospital through a donation of funds made in memory of a lost loved one.

The family of Barry Roper held a collection for Scarbrough Ward in recognition of the care it provided to him before his death.

The late Barry Roper.

Barry had terminal cancer and passed away peacefully on the ward in October.

The ward has three palliative care rooms and Macmillan Cancer Support arranged for him to have one of them.

Barry’s son-in-law Chas Tibble, who lives in Skegness, said: “The care that he received during the short time that he was on the marvellous Scarbrough Ward, was absolutely outstanding.

“All the staff were so kind and caring, not just with Barry, but with myself and other family members too.

“We considered that Barry was very fortunate to have been found a bed there. So much so, that we asked for donations to the ward in his memory.”

In all, £240 was raised for the ward’s work.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust said the team on Scarbrough Ward have thanked the family for their ‘very kind donation’.