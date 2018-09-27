Cutting-edge eye scan technology comes to Skegness opticians

Specsavers in Skegness has invested in 3D scanning technology which allows optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine is described as a cutting-edge piece of equipment, usually found in hospital eye departments.

It is used for a variety of functions including the screening of conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

The technology produces a structural scan of the eye, including layers of the eye that would not normally be visible using traditional eye testing techniques. The results are similar to an ultrasound or MRI scan, in that it creates multiple scan slice images that are built up to form a total image. The OCT machine uses a totally safe, laser light source and not x-ray-type radiation.

Skegness store manager Phillip Drake said: “This investment gives our team the ability to enhance the services to the local community by identifying and helping to detect or manage conditions, with a level of diagnostic capability which previously would have needed a hospital visit.

“OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods. Given that nearly half of all sight loss is preventable, the sooner we can detect these conditions, the sooner we can help manage them or refer people for treatment.”

The OCT scan takes just a few seconds and is non-contact and painless.

OCT scans are additional to the normal eye test and can be requested when the appointment is booked or when the customer arrives in store.

The cost of this scan is £10 and not covered by the NHS eye examination.