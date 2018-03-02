Convoy of RAF, 4x4s, snow plough, and tractors help get patients at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital home

A convoy of ambulances with an escort by the RAF, 4x4s driven by local motorists, a snow plough, and tractors, left Pilgrim Hospital in Boston this lunchtime (Friday, March 2) and headed off towards Skegness and Mablethorpe to help get medically fit patients home.

Many of the patients – nine in all – had been waiting a couple of days to go home and had been unable to do so because of the adverse weather conditions and the accessibility of the road network.

Director of operations at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, Simon Evans said: “By freeing up these beds it will enable hospital staff to be ready for any new patients needing to be admitted to the hospital

“I really would like to thank all of our partners at East Midlands Ambulance Service, Thames Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Police, teams from the Ministry of Defence and the Red Cross for their tremendous support and also all of our staff for continuing to go above and beyond for our patients. It has been a real team effort.”