Cardiac rehabilitation service in Burgh le Marsh

More than £12,000 has been raised for a new cardiac rehabilitation service based in Burgh le Marsh.

Staff from Lincolnshire’s North East Cardiac Rehabilitation Service are planning to host a special celebration to give their thanks for the support they received from the local community.

The funds mean the team from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) has been able to invest in a range of new gym equipment for the education and exercise programme. The team, which includes specialist nurses, a rehabilitation assistant and exercise instructor, are now opening their doors to the public at the village hall in Jacksons Lane, on Monday, September 24, so they can showcase just how important the donations have been.

Alison Bunn, cardiac rehabilitation nurse specialist and team lead, said: “We have been absolutely blown away by the support we have received from the local community across the Louth and Burgh le Marsh areas over the last year. We have seen colleagues and patients undertake sporting challenges, received raffle donations and welcomed hundreds of people to our summer fayre open garden event last year.

“What makes this especially unforgettable is the positive impact it is having on our patients. Being able to buy and access new equipment enhances their experience with us and we could not ask for anything more than seeing them succeed in their goals.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has helped to make these improvements possible.”

Skegness Mayor, Coun Sid Dennis and Martin Brown, a former patient and sponsor from Natterjack Creative, will open the event which runs from 12-3pm.

As well as being able to see the new equipment and speak to staff, visitors will be able browse a range of stalls of the programme’s partner organisations, including the East Lindsey Heart Support Group, The British Heart Foundation, Magna Vita and LCHS’s Community Physiotherapy team.

There will also be a chance to join exercise instructor Mike Turner with some Tai Chi and discuss a sample of the exercises completed during the Cardiac Rehabilitation programme.

Visitors can also enjoy a raffle, refreshments and a selection of homemade cakes in exchange for a small donation.