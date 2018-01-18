‘He was still our miracle baby because we got to meet him’

A grieving mum wants to thank the Skegness community for their support following the sad death of her baby boy.

Little Reuben Josiah was born to Leah and Elijah Bucko “against all odds” three weeks early, weighing just 3.15lbs.

While he was fighting for his life on a ventilator in intensive care at Leicester Royal Infirmary, a crowdfunding page was set up to help the family, raising more than £2,000.

The gofundme page described the family’s emotional journey and how, in spite of confirmation from doctors that Reuben Josiah had Edward’s Syndrome, they still had “hope”.

Mum Leah said: “It was a shock to find out he had the syndrome.

“We were prepared he would be in hospital for some time and that he had life limiting heart defects.

“When he took a turn for the worse we were given some quality time with him and he went peacefully - that is all we could ask for.

“Reuben Josiah was still our miracle baby because we got to meet him.”

Now Leah, who is a member of the Storehouse Church, is hoping to start a group to support grieving mums.

She said: “We want to thank everyone who supported us through this difficult time. It means so much to us.

“I have spoken to my pastor about setting up a support group to help other families who go through what we did - that is what I’m hoping to do.”

Reuben Josiah’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 26, at the Storehouse at 10.30am