Have you seen missing Gaynor Cooke?

Police have launched an appeal to help find missing woman Gaynor Cooke.

Last seen in Mablethorpe on Wednesday (September 19), Gaynor is 48 years old. She is white, 5’5”, with shoulder length black hair with a hint of red to it.

It is believed that she could be in the Westminster area of London.

She was thought to be wearing a black jacket and had a brown material ‘bag for life’ with a green logo on it.

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information that could help the enquiry, call police on 101 with incident reference number 139 of September 19.