Have you seen missing David Bird?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s support in their search for a man who went missing in Sandilands this morning (Tuesday).

David Bird (32) - also known as ‘Did’ - was last seen this morning near the Grange & Lincs Hotel in Sandilands Lane.

David is around 5’ 5” and was last seen wearing a shiny black jacket, blue jeans, and camouflage print green trainers.

He was carrying a JD Sports bag which had a yellow string.

A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare. If you have seen him, please call 101 quoting incident 247 of April 3”.