Have you seen missing Cory?

Police are appealing for help in tracing Cory Chadbourne, who has been reported missing from Skegness.

Cory, 23, was last seen in Skegness on Wednesday and reported as missing yesterday.

A statement from police reads: "We are appealing for Cory to get in touch with us or a member of his family.

"We are not sure if Cory is still in the area. If anyone has any information or knows where Cory is please contact us."

If you can help email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting the reference Inc 460/23 in the subject box.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident number.

You can also contact the independent charity for missing people by calling or sending text to 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

In an emergency always call 999